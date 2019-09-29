|
|
Michele A. Stonecipher
Muncie - Michele A. Stonecipher, 69, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Muncie on August 30, 1950, and was promptly adopted by the man who delivered her Harry Reese, an ambulance driver. Michele's mother, Maxine Phillips died at child birth. She was raised by Harry and Madge Reese where she found a loving home. Unlike many who are adopted, Michele was never bitter. She embraced life to the fullest. Michele graduated from Burris High School and later received an associate degree in accounting from Indiana Business College.
Michele married the love of her life Rick Stonecipher on December 15, 1991 and they both began a career in ministry. Later her and Rick together with John, Michele's son formed a Christian Rock Band which was one of Michele's great joys.
Surviving are her husband; two children, John Hughes (wife, Misty) and Mindi Barnes (husband, Dale); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Madge and Harry Reese; her biological brother, Larry Driskill; and a half-brother, Jerry Bannon; and a granddaughter at birth, Kennedy Hughes.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Rev. Tim King officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 P.M. Tuesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 29, 2019