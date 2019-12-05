|
Michele Dawn Keifer
New Castle - Michele Dawn Keifer, 49, of New Castle, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She was born on March 31, 1970 in Muncie to David Anthony and Kathleen Helen (Smith) Keifer. She is a 1988 graduate of Muncie Central High School. After high school she attended and earned her Associate's Degree from Ivy Tech Community College. While at Ivy Tech, she was an Honor Society member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Michele enjoyed karaoke, dancing, and making crafts. She most recently worked at New Castle's Kroger grocery store in the floral department in which she very much enjoyed. Michele was also an animal lover.
Michele was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving mother, Kathleen (Martin) Booher; children: Tory (Kayla) Mercado, Dawnya Mercado, Austin Mercado, and Chloe Ripberger; and grandchildren: Brayden Escamilla, Skylar Thompson, and Draven Mercado.
Michele was preceded in death by her father, David Keifer; maternal grandparents, Robert & Victoria Steele; paternal grandparents, James & Elizabeth Keifer; uncle, Jeffrey Keifer; brother, David "Davy" Keifer, Jr.; and her beloved 4-legged dog, Peanut.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to defray burial charges. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019