Michelle D. Simmons
Michelle D. Simmons, age 66 of Alexandria, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1953 in Muncie to James and Marjen (Wilkinson) Faulkner. Michelle attended Muncie South High School. She married David Simmons Dec. 2, 2006. Michelle worked at several local banks in Muncie as well as Hunter's Tax Service. She retired from General Motors in 2006 and was a member of the U.A.W. #662. Michelle was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed game shows and solving daily puzzles. She loved animals and especially loved cats. Her cat, Prince, was like another family member and she cared for him deeply. Michelle will be remembered for her loving nature toward others, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Michelle's family includes her husband, David Simmons of Alexandria; 2 children, Wendy (David) Weiss and Matthew McDaniel; sister, Nicole Fortner; brother, Trey Shaffer; 3 grandchildren, Levi, Grant, and Audrey Weiss; and several nieces and nephews. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents.
Fulfilling Michelle's wishes, cremation will take place and her ashes will be buried at a later date in the Parkview Cemetery in Alexandria. In honor of Michelle's love for animals, memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Protection League in Anderson through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020