Michelle Ellen (Mills) Hurst
Oklahoma City,OK - Michelle Ellen (Mills) Hurst, 65, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed on to be with Jesus on Friday, February 21st at 5:20 p.m. at OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City, OK.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and a retired accounting executive.
Michelle was born on October 28th, 1954 in Hartford City, Indiana to Hobart Mills and Lilly (Hamby) Mills. She graduated from Blackford High School in Hartford City, Indiana in 1973.
Married since 1974, Michelle was an amazing wife and will be missed by her husband, Kenneth Hurst Jr.; two daughters, Amy (Hurst) Smith, Abby (Hurst) Akerman; two brothers, Edward Mills, Don Mills; four sisters, Jewell (Mills) Hayes, Evelyn (Mills) Opaczewski, Lola (Mills) Aldrich, Cindy (Mills) VanGordon; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hobart Mills; mother, Lilly Mills; and one brother, Herstle Mills.
Michelle was a fun spirited, beautiful woman who loved nothing more than to be with her family. Her smile, laugh and love will be missed.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26th at the Smith-Gallo Funeral Home, located at 220 N First St., Guthrie, Oklahoma, 73044.
The celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Bryon Akerman, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February, 27th at Smith-Gallo Funeral Home, followed by burial in Summit View Cemetery in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Smith-Gallo Funeral Home.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at
www.smithgallo.com .
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020