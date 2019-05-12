Michelle (Shelly) Knox



Muncie - Michelle (Shelly) Knox, 60, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born August 13, 1958, in Anderson, the daughter of Marvin and Norma (Salyer ) Roberts. Michelle graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1976.



Mrs. Knox began her career at Indiana Bell (now AT&T). Michelle later worked for Indiana Gas while earning her Associates Degree from Indiana Business College. For the last 20 years, Michelle has worked as a Nurse for Dr. Michael Crider in Muncie.



Shelly was the rock of her family. A devoted mother to her sons, and Nana to her grandchildren, Shelly was at her happiest when she was caring for her friends and loved ones. Her other love was for her four-legged children. Shelly was a lover of animals and enjoyed her time at home with her family and pets. Shelly was the type of person to put everyone else first. The size of her heart, and capacity to love and care leaves an unbelievable void in the lives of everyone that knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Daniel Knox; four sons, Dwight Allan Knox (wife, Lisa), Dave Knox (wife, Lori), Justin Matthew Knox, and Jordan Allan Knox; three grandchildren, Dustin Knox, Danielle Shaw (husband, Tim), and David Knox (wife, Tara); three great grandchildren, Azalia Knox, Carolynn Knox, and Harlan Knox; her mother, Norma Osburn (husband, Tom); a sister, Leisha Osburn; a nephew, Jonathan Osburn; and a very special sister, Roma Warren.



Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Duane Roberts.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 11:00 am until service time at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Animal Hospital in lieu of flowers.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019