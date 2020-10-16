1/1
Michelle (Painter) Marcum
1954 - 2020
Michelle (Painter) Marcum

Middletown - Michelle Lynne (Painter) Marcum, 66, resident of Middletown passed away at her residence on October 14, 2020. She was born in Anderson, January 12, 1954 the daughter of Thomas and Lorita Swinford Painter.

She was a 1974 graduate of Madison Heights High School and worked for Meijer Stores for several years.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Terry Dale Marcum of Middletown, 1 son Chadwick Smith of Anderson and 1 sister Lorrie Cain (Danny) of Anderson, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Burial will follow in Painter Cemetery, Middletown.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Masks will be required for attendance at both the visitation and service.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Hospital for Children.

Online guestbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
