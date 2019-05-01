|
|
Mickie K. Clement
Muncie - Mickie K. Tighe, Wright, Christner, Clement, 74, passed unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by children and loved ones early Saturday morning, April 27th, at Community North Hospital in Anderson.
Mickie was a Muncie resident most of her life and graduated from Muncie Central High School, class of 1962.
She worked a number of jobs through the years, from the Roseyln's Bakery counter on Memorial Dr., to working as a spot welder for a local machine shop. Mickie was a creative, courageous soul and would try just about anything once, except for spicy food.
Her all-time favorite job was the over twenty years she spent sculpting cabbage roses, dogs, wall clocks and other whimsical ephemera from hand-made paper for F.B. Fogg of Muncie. She loved it and she loved the joy and happiness her work brought to others. Mickie's work was shipped and displayed all over the world.
Mickie was quick to share her life with anyone who had a minute. She never met a stranger and maintained lasting close friendships with many who will miss her and mourn her passing until we are reunited in heaven.
Mickie was preceded in death by her mother, Rhea Mann, also of Muncie, and her younger sister, Brenda, of Columbus, Indiana, and husband, Roger Christner.
Mickie is survived by brother Steve West (Susan), children, Danny R. Wright (Carrie) and Nova L. Neal (Darquan) and by six grandchildren, Danielle Lakes, Sarah Frazier, Katie Wright, Tanner Fowler, Zachary Fowler and Amaya Neal, and by two great-grandchildren. She was proud of them all!
Calling hours will be Friday, May 3, from 11am to 2pm at Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie. A brief service will be held at 2pm.
Published in The Star Press on May 1, 2019