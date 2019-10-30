|
|
Mike Duane Brammer
Summitville - Mike Duane Brammer, 75, died Monday evening October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 14, 1944 in Anderson and was the son of the late William R. & Betty Mae (Shopp) Brammer.
Mike loved and enjoyed going to Canada. He loved working on his farm. Mike retired from the Muncie Police Department as a patrolman.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Betty Arlene (Mart) Brammer of Summitville; two sons Alan Duane Brammer of Summitville and William Brad Brammer (Candance) of Muncie; a special daughter Loretta Chadwick of Farmland; six grandchildren Bianaca Brammer (Tony Kruze) of South Dakota, AJ Brammer of Madison, IN, Samantha Brammer of Arizona, Chase Brammer of China, Austin Brammer of Muncie and Macy Brammer of Muncie; a special grandson Chase Scott of Summitville; two sisters Beth Reich and Cindy Brown both of Syracuse, IN and Mike Brown of Delaware County ; a niece Heather Reich and two nephews Chief Petty Officer Jarad Reich and Jared Quillen of Indianapolis. In addition to his parents William R. & Betty Mae (Shopp) Brammer of Brammer Furniture of Muncie, he was preceded in death by a brother William Lee Brammer and his second parents Roger and Sarah Cox.
Graveside Services for Mike will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Black Cemetery in Albany. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019