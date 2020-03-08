|
|
Mike Miller
Muncie - Mike Miller, 65, Muncie, passed away Saturday morning, March 7, 2020.
He was born September, 1, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late Robert Miller and Shirley Ann Norris. Mike grew up in Muncie and attended Muncie Southside High School. He was employed by West Rock Co. in Eaton, Indiana for 42 years prior to his retirement.
Mike enjoyed fishing, bowling, and he loved being "on Call" for any of his family's needs. To sum it up he was better described by his boys as a Jack of All Trades, Master of None.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Miller; two sons, Michael Miller, (wife Simile); Mark Miller, (wife Deena); brother, David Nolley, (wife Crisanne); three sisters, Sherri Lamb, (husband Ron); Karen Brand and Julie Schoeff; five grandchildren, Coen Townsend; Dalten Miller; Brooklyn Miller; Luke Miller and Alara Miller; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Walker; Lilliana Townsend and Jaxon Townsend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robin Miller and Stevie Miller.
Services will be held at Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th St., Muncie, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with Pastor Denny Helton officiating.
Calling will be at Full Gospel Temple from 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday until the time of service.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020