Mildred Dorthena Price
Mildred Dorthena Price, went to her heavenly home on October 25, 2020 surrounded by her children singing her into glory at her son's home in Gaston, Indiana.
Dorthena was born to the late Alonzo and Odie (Riley) Rich January 3, 1925 in Byrdstown, TN. She graduated from Pickett County High School and attended Indiana Business School in Muncie. She spent her life caring for her immediate and extended family by cooking incredible meals using produce grown in her huge garden. She spent many hours sewing beautiful clothes for her daughters and anyone who needed dresses for weddings, singing groups and special events.
Dorthena was blessed with a loving family and married Junius Carl Price, on June 15, 1946 who preceded her in death, January 12, 2010. She helped raise four children with love and encouragement and from the beginning, taught them the ways of the Lord. She will be dearly missed by her family but they rejoice that she is in the presence of her Savior.
Dorthena is survived by her daughter Sue Scott (husband Steve), her son Steven Price (wife, Sandra), her daughter Karen Gilliam (husband David) and daughter Kathy Miller (husband Lee); her grandchildren Sean Scott (wife Heather), Stacey Edwards (husband Vince), Chad Gilliam (wife Rebecca), Jason Miller (wife Kelly), Drew Gilliam (wife Shea), Jared Miller (wife Karen), and Ben Miller; and her great grandchildren, Adam, Ethan, Owen and Emma Miller, Graham and Marcus Edwards, Priscilla and Penelope Scott, Nellee Holmquist, and Naomi and Indiana Gilliam; one sister, Carolyn Crabtree and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Juanita Rich, Doris, Anna Rose, Joyce and Arlene Price, and Marcella Cox. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul, Jack, Odell, and Morris and her sister, Ella Tompkins.
Regretfully, because of the restrictions for gatherings and the Covid-19 situation, a memorial service for Dorthena will be held for the immediate family only on October 31, 2020. Pastor Mike Thornburg will officiate the private service for the family at the Losantville Separate Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 60 years, with burial following in Riverside Cemetery, Losantville, IN.
In lieu of flowers the family gratefully requests donations be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 629W, Muncie, IN 47308 or to the Losantville Separate Baptist Church, 55 Wiggins St, Losantville, IN 47354. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Meeks Mortuary, Muncie, IN. Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.meeksmortuary.com
