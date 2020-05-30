Mildred E. Ounapu
Muncie - Mildred E. Ounapu, 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 21, 2020.
Mildred was born in 1934 in Breese, Illinois and grew up in several small towns in Illinois. She graduated from La Moille High School and attended Illinois State University, where she met her husband of 63 years, Arnold. After graduation, she taught high school English and Speech before becoming a mother and homemaker.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Arnold; daughter, Lois (Randall) Atkins; and her two granddaughters.
Services will be private and burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Muncie - Mildred E. Ounapu, 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 21, 2020.
Mildred was born in 1934 in Breese, Illinois and grew up in several small towns in Illinois. She graduated from La Moille High School and attended Illinois State University, where she met her husband of 63 years, Arnold. After graduation, she taught high school English and Speech before becoming a mother and homemaker.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Arnold; daughter, Lois (Randall) Atkins; and her two granddaughters.
Services will be private and burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.