Mildred Eileen (Biddle) Lewis
Upland, IN. - July 10, 1919-April 10, 2019
Mildred Eileen (Biddle) Lewis, 99, passed into her next life on April 10, 2019, at University Nursing Center in Upland, IN.
Eileen was born July 10, 1919 in Daleville, to Owen J. and Blanche Bowen Biddle. She grew up in Daleville until her junior year of High School. At that time, due to her mother's poor health, they went to Glendale, Arizona, where she graduated from High School in 1937. They then moved to Anderson, where she attended Indiana Business College.
She married Everett H. Lewis on July 21, 1940. They were happily married for 50 years until his death in 1990.
Eileen worked for 30 + years at Delco Remy in Anderson. However, her favorite job was always that of a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and was always supportive in attending their sports and other activities. She was a CUB Scout Den Mother, a member of the Meadowbrook Mother's Club, and active in the Meadowbrook School P.T.A. Eileen was an active 70 + member of the New Horizons United Methodist Church (formerly Noble Street UMC). She loved the Lord and she loved her church. She taught Junior Church and was active in the United Methodist Women. Eileen was a gifted seamstress and an excellent cook. She specialized in yeast rolls and pies. She loved serving wonderful meals to her family and friends. She loved hunting mushrooms, riding her bike, swimming, reading and gardening. She grew beautiful roses and loved taking bouquets to church, family, friends and shut-ins.
She was very proud of the book she wrote telling about her life as a part of the "greatest generation".
Eileen's other love was to travel and she and her husband managed to take their children to most of the continental United States. After they retired, they were fortunate to travel with the Retired Executive's Service Corps to Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Turkey and India. They also went to Hawaii, Greece, Europe, England and Ireland as well as taking several cruises to the Caribbean Islands.
After her husband's death, Eileen spent 22 winters in Jekyll Island, Georgia. She also continued her travels to Alaska, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, the Holy Lands, Egypt and China.
Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory, a daughter, Linda (Ray) Stanley; her daughter-in-law, Cindi Lewis; grandson, Matthew (Tina) Thompson, granddaughters Jill Eileen Busby, Angela (Darren) Lippmann and grandson, Timothy Everett Lewis; great-grandchildren Jeremy and Emily Thompson, Nathan, Nicholas and Adam Busby and Owen Landon and Evan Lippmann; one neighbor daughter, Carlynn Malone and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Owen Lewis, three brothers, Lee, Ralph and Melvin "Bud" Biddle and two sisters, Carolyn Nevins and Marie Delph and all of her in-laws.
A celebration of Eileen's life will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 with Rev. Brad Hensley officiating. Burial will take place in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will also be Monday from 12 until the 2 p.m. service all at New Horizon's UMC, 611 East 53rd Street; Anderson, IN 46013
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the church or to .
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the University Nursing Center for their love and care for Eileen during the last five years of her amazing life.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 12, 2019