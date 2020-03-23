|
Mildred "Midge" Eloise Sasher Thompson, went into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at IU Health Hospital, Muncie, Indiana. Midge was born September 3, 1928 to Willie and Nancy Sasher in Williamstown, Kentucky, where she grew up and graduated from Mason High School.
In 1947, she married Delbert C. Thompson of Owenton, Kentucky. They moved to Muncie in 1965. Midge was happy being a homemaker and was busy raising their family. She loved to quilt, work puzzles, and play bingo. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and never missed a game on TV. She loved to go out to eat with her friends. However, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She attended church at The Gathering of Muncie.
Surviving Midge, besides her husband, Delbert of 72 years, are four daughters: Anita Thornburg (Daryle) of Ridgeville, IN, Rita Ullom (Jay), Debbie Bennett (Steve), all of Muncie, IN, and Peggy White of Gaston, IN; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Hymer of Ft. Meyers, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Midge was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, one sister and one granddaughter.
Services will be private at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor Joshua Brandt officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall of 2020 for the public. We ask that all flowers and memorial donations be held until the Celebration.
Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Condolences may be left at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020