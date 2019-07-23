|
Mildred Janette Butler
Muncie - Mildred Janette Butler, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 4, 1937 in Portland, Virginia, the daughter of Millard Runyon and Ethel Almeda Carter Wilson (Cecil L. Wilson Sr.).
Mildred attended Blaine Elementary and graduated from Central High School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mildred was a candy striper until she decided to go to nursing school. She then moved to Indianapolis where she modeled and appeared in Ebony magazine. Mildred spent most of her career as a nursing aid and also as a rental manager in Tucson, Arizona. She retired at an early age due to a long-term illness.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle R. (Harvey) Hill; son, Troy Andre Butler; grandchildren, Kenneth Sr., Gregory, Dionica, Ronald III, Ronisha, Sade, and Andre; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Jr., Gianna, Janelle, Jaurnee, Kierra, Kyree, and Kamron; brother, Cecil L. Wilson Jr.; sister, Norma Jean Hull of GA; first cousin, Barbara J. Simmons; daughter-in-law, Kulayaha Butler; sister-in-law, Sylvia Wilson; former son-in-law, William D. Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Lee Butler II; sisters, Betty Watkins, Marilyn Townsend, Mary Johnson (Roosevelt); brothers, Arthur Smith, Russell, Donald, Norman, Marion (Lillian), Marvin, and Daniel Ray Wilson; former husbands, Thomas Elmer Ashely Sr and Ronald Lee Butler.
Mildred's family wishes to express their gratitude to the administration and staff of The Woodlands for their care of her for the many years she was a resident there.
A memorial service is pending.
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019