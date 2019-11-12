|
Mildred Jean Pierceall
Mildred Jean Pierceall, 89, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
Mildred was born in Byrdstown, Tennessee on Monday, April 14, 1930, the daughter of James Beaty and Willie (Capps) Beaty. She moved from Byrdstown to Muncie, Indiana in 1944 and resided here for 75 years. She married Joseph Pierceall on May 23, 1990, and he survives.
Mildred lived by the Golden Rule and treated others the way she wanted to be treated. She loved to travel a lot and went on five cruises. She loved to read books, but her biggest accomplishment was being a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.
Survivors include her son; Charlie (wife, Brenda) Manis; grandchildren, Josh (wife, Taryn) Manis, Jordon Manis-Nathan (husband, Dan Nathan); great-grandchildren, Paris Manis, Hayley Manis, Georgia and Gracie Nathan (twins), Henry Nathan, Francis Kate Nathan, Duex Manis, and Midd Manis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie Beaty.Services will be held for Mildred at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Golden Living Center for all their support and help.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Golden Living Center, 2701 North Lyn-Mar Drive, Muncie, IN 47304 for the Alzheimer's Unit.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21, 2019