Mildred Marie Miller



Mildred Marie Miller, 81, born in 1939 Humbolt, TN. to Charles & Eula Cooper Jones. Moved to Muncie, IN, in 1944 at the age of 5 with her parents. She moved to Dayton, OH in 1954. She married Robert Ingram Sr. and to that Union was three children Larae, Robert Jr. & Charles Terry. She graduated from Sinclair College with an associate degree as a Registered Nurse. She continued her education at Wright State University graduating with a BSN in Nursing. She retired after 42 as a RN supervisor in 2013. In 2013 she married William Miller & moved to Anderson, IN. She lived there until called home to be with her Lord & Savior on August 16, 2020.



She leaves to mourn two sons Robert (Cassandra) Ingram Dayton, OH., Charles Terry (Janelle) Ingram Dayton, OH. Two sisters Birdie Ingram, Toledo, OH. & Evelyn Jones, Muncie, IN. 17 grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other family members & friends. Special friends Barbara Wilkes, Jennetta Miller, Carol Mahon & Faith Leveer.



She was proceeded in death by her daughter LaRae Cooper, her parents Charles & Eula Jones, a brother William F. Jones, a sister Jessie M. Warren, a special nephew Donald Jones. There will be a viewing on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12noon to 2:00pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service. 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store