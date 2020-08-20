1/1
Mildred Marie Miller
1939 - 2020
Mildred Marie Miller

Mildred Marie Miller, 81, born in 1939 Humbolt, TN. to Charles & Eula Cooper Jones. Moved to Muncie, IN, in 1944 at the age of 5 with her parents. She moved to Dayton, OH in 1954. She married Robert Ingram Sr. and to that Union was three children Larae, Robert Jr. & Charles Terry. She graduated from Sinclair College with an associate degree as a Registered Nurse. She continued her education at Wright State University graduating with a BSN in Nursing. She retired after 42 as a RN supervisor in 2013. In 2013 she married William Miller & moved to Anderson, IN. She lived there until called home to be with her Lord & Savior on August 16, 2020.

She leaves to mourn two sons Robert (Cassandra) Ingram Dayton, OH., Charles Terry (Janelle) Ingram Dayton, OH. Two sisters Birdie Ingram, Toledo, OH. & Evelyn Jones, Muncie, IN. 17 grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other family members & friends. Special friends Barbara Wilkes, Jennetta Miller, Carol Mahon & Faith Leveer.

She was proceeded in death by her daughter LaRae Cooper, her parents Charles & Eula Jones, a brother William F. Jones, a sister Jessie M. Warren, a special nephew Donald Jones. There will be a viewing on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12noon to 2:00pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service. 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
