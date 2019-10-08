|
Mildred "Millie" McGinnis
Muncie - Mildred "Millie" McGinnis, 88, passed away on Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at Westminster Village in Muncie.
She was born on May 10, 1931 in Shickley, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Tillie Saltzman. Millie was raised in Nebraska and attended college in Kansas. She moved to Indiana and received her Bachelor's Degree from Goshen College in Goshen, IN. In 1963, she received a Master's Degrees in Library Science from Indiana University and in 1994, earned a second Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from Ball State University. In 1972, she married Robert "Bob" McGinnis in Muncie.
Millie began her career in 1963, working as Assistant Acquisitions Librarian at Ball State University and later become Head of the Library Acquisitions Search and Order Department. She served in that capacity until her retirement in 1993. Prior to her work at Ball State, Millie taught third grade for two years in Wichita, KS; served as Head Resident of West Lawn Dormitory at Goshen College and worked at Goshen College as an Assistant to the Librarian for several years.
She was a member of the American Library Association, Indiana Library Association and the Ohio Valley Group of Technical Service Librarians. Her profession contributions included scholarly articles in library publications, speaking engagements at professional conferences and serving as an officer on numerous committees on the BSU campus and on regional and national committees.
Millie was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and as chairman of the Mission and Outreach Committee. She was also a member of the Mission Study Committee and the Pastoral Nominating Committee. Her latest responsibility was serving as chair of the Church Library Committee. In this capacity, she was responsible for organizing and setting up the library with follow-up leadership in overseeing the collection. In addition, she was a very active member of the Presbyterian Women of St. Andrew. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Left to mourn Millie's passing are two sisters, Betty Hjorth and Elsie Saltzman; many nieces and nephews and their wives, husbands and children and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reverend Robert "Bob" McGinnis on January 15, 2018; one brother, Ivan Saltzman; one sister, Velma Saltzman
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie with Reverend Mona Dale officiating. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Shenango Valley Cemetery, 53 College Avenue, Greenville, PA, 16125 with Reverend David Dobi officiating.
Friends and family may call at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 W. Moore Road, Muncie from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019