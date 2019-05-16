Services
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Entombment
Monday, May 20, 2019
Elm Ridge Cemetery
Muncie, IN
View Map
Mildred "June" Quillen


1935 - 2019
Hartford City - Mildred "June" Quillen, 83, of Hartford City, IN, (Jackson Twp.) passed away at 12:14 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, IN. She was born on Monday, December 16, 1935, in Matthews, IN. She married Howard "Jr." Quillen on Saturday, April 25, 1953 in Pennville, IN. June was a 1952 graduate of Chester Center High School. She attended the Bethel UM Church. June had worked at the Standard Grocery Store in Hartford City years ago before she had her children and become a mother and a farmer's wife. She loved to go square dancing, playing Euchre, was a huge IU Pacers fan, and above all loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her Husband - Howard "Jr." Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Tony L. (Companion- Lisa Thomas) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Todd A. (Wife- Sheila) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren - Cody (Wife- Katie) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Kinze (Companion- Kien Gee) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Mason Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Lindze Quillen , Hartford City, IN, Great Grandchildren - Caeleb Quillen, Colten Quillen, Elsie Quillen, Hartford City, IN, & Camden Quillen all of Hartford City, IN, Daughter in law- Kimberly Quillen Moore, and Brother - Dick Payne, St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Luther Payne, Mother - Ruth (Vanatter) Payne, Brother - Kenneth Payne, and Sister - Jaunita Kellogg.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Entombment will take place at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN. on Monday, May 20, 2019 with the Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating.

Preferred memorials: Bethel United Methodist Church (Ridertown) 960 S 875 E Dunkirk, IN 47336

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on May 16, 2019
