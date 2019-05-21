|
|
Mildred "Rose" Taflinger
Muncie - Mildred "Rose" (Harker) Taflinger, 84, passed away Saturday evening, May 18, 2019, at the Bethel Point Health Care Center. She was born on November 22, 1934 in Muncie the daughter of Wycliffe W. and Mary (Erdle) Ross, Jr.
Mildred attended Muncie City Schools and later married Larry Taflinger on June 23, 2001, in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. Taflinger had worked re-touching photos with Life Touch for 7 years retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Gethsemane Apostolic Church, now known at the Victory Temple. Later, she attended River of Life Church. She enjoyed participating in a card ministry sending greeting cards to shut-ins, celebrations of birthdays, anniversaries etc. Rose got a lot of enjoyment out of playing the piano.
Besides her husband of 18 years, Larry, she is survived by one daughter, Pamela Becker(husband-Rich),Florida ; two sons, Melvin Harker, Jr.(wife-Karen ), Ft. Wayne and Michael Harker, Muncie; one step daughter, Katina Taflinger, Franklin ; one step son, Gary Taflinger(wife-LeAnn) , South Bend; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Norma Hale, Missouri; brother, Kenny Ross, Lima, Ohio; sister-in-law, Kathy Ross, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her parents, 2 brothers, Charlie and Dick Ross; one sister, Helen Stephens.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at the Gardens of Memory Memorial Park Cemetery North of Muncie with Melvin Harker, Jr. officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the local arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of either Victory Temple 3704 W. 26th St. Muncie, IN 47302 or River of Life Church 5350 W. Bethel Ave. Muncie, IN 47304.
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019