Mildred Webster
Lawrenceburg - Mildred Webster, 91, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A lifelong resident of Lawrenceburg, Millie was born September 26, 1927 in Manchester, Indiana, daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Francis (Stamper) Kyle.
Preceding Millie her in death where her two loving husbands, Ray Knippenberg and Robert Webster; her parents, Clyde and Mary Kyle; 3 brothers, Charles Kyle, Donald Kyle, Braham Kyle; and her sister, Emma Jean Tussey.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Milt) Masing of Lawrenceburg, IN; son, Richard (Jeni) Knippenberg of Rising Sun, IN; 2 step sons, Dennis Webster and Charles Webster of Muncie, IN; her grandchildren, Scott (Holly) Allen of Aurora, IN, Brian (Meghann) Knippenberg of Rising Sun, IN, Chad Knippenberg of Lawrenceburg, IN, Dana (Chad) Huffer of Fortville, IN and Matthew Knippenberg; step grandchildren, Denelle (Alex) Murrell of Tuscaloosa, AL, Jenifer Webster and Ryan Webster of Muncie, IN, and 12 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1 pm, with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Greendale Cemetery, Greendale, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to the Greendale EMS or Zion Church.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 20, 2019