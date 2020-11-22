1/1
Millard "Smoke" Lea
1932 - 2020
Millard "Smoke" Lea

Union City, IN - Millard "Smoke" Ray Lea, 88, of Union City, IN passed away Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born August 11, 1932 in Elroy, Ohio, the son of Orville B. and Theedis A. (Dawson) Lea. He honorably served in the Army's 101st Airborne during the Korean Conflict.

"Smoke" retired in 1982 after 17 years as a Die Setter with Union City Body Co. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Tri-State Tractor & Engine Association. He had a passion for restoring antique tractors and working on cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Edna; a son, Jesse (wife, Cynthia); daughters, Valerie Pearson (husband, Rob), Tina Lester, Dawn Bryson (husband, Greg), Misty Alexander (husband, Brian); grandchildren, Chad Pearson (Charity), Dakota Lester (Kaelyn), Joshua Lea (Michelle), Lindsey Trobridge (Steven), Mark Bryson, Jordan Bryson, Jessica Price (Joshua), Mikayla Alexander, Gregory Lamdbin and Carly Lambdin; great grandchildren, Radney, Brandt, Jalen, Kyndall, Kamden, Charleigh, Maxx and Teagan; great-great grandchildren, Rylan and Hensley; sisters, Charlene Hamilton and Phyllis Bruss and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, James, Art, Ruth, June, Maxine, Dawson, Willard, Florence and Arlene; a great grandson, Owen Lester; a son-in-law, Fred Lester, step-daughter, Holly Lambdin and grandson, Jason Lambdin.

A graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Union City Cemetery with Pastor Martin Wells officiating. With concerns surrounding Covid-19, mask and social distancing are requested. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at donatenow@heart.org. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union City Cemetery
