Millie Ree Abram was born on February 24, 1938 in Ruleville, Mississippi, to the parents of William and Lueida O'Neal. Millie was a kind, loving, and a sweet-hearted person. She never met a stranger. People gravitated to her magnetic personality, which was only fitting and evident in her works because she gave her life to Christ at an early age. Millie was very active in elementary and high school with memberships to many clubs. She was a dedicated Cheer Block member and was selected as the Queen of the Esquire Club that provided scholarships to high school seniors. Millie was also one of the Founders of the LaBeta Club, a club based on community service. The LaBeta Club has and continues to provide community services support to the community Muncie for over the past sixty-three years. Millie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956. She attended Ball State University with a concentration on Elementary Education. Prior to graduating from high school, Millie met Sam Abram in 1955. Their first date was on a hayride, sponsored by the church. From that moment on, they dated, married, and remained married until her passing for sixty-three years. Out of this beautiful union there were three amazing children: Sherri Abram, Judith Abram-Odigboh, and Michael Abram.



Throughout life, Millie was a devoted church member of Shaffer Chapel A.M.E., Newman A.M.E., and Union Missionary Baptist Churches, where she sang in the choirs, was a member of the usher boards, Mother's Board, Helping Hands, and served in several other capacities. Millie was an accomplished cosmetologist for more than 40 years at Herman's House of Beauty Salon, a supportive advocate of Dr. Sam Abram's Educational Career in the Muncie Community School for over 34 years and additional 10 years in the Pontiac, Michigan school district. Millie never slacked or faltered on her second most important role in life; a supportive mother to all. She actively attended and participated in all school activities that her children were involved in throughout their academic years.



On Thanksgiving, the day to be thankful for all the blessings the Lord has bestowed upon one's life, the Lord chose to bring Millie home while surrounded by her loving husband, children, family, and friends.



Millie leaves behind to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy of heartfelt giving and stewardship to the beloved people and her community; her husband: Dr. Sam F. Abram; daughters: Sherri Abram, and Judith Abram-Odigboh (husband Chike); son; Michael Abram; grandsons: Sam Odigboh and Michael Odigboh; granddaughters; Kaylee Baker and Jacquelyn Beasy. Sister; Gracie Foster, brothers; Dr. William O'Neal (wife Carolyn), Calvin O'Neal (wife Ann), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Special Friends were members of the LaBeta Club, Yvonne McCallum, Ora Foley, Elaine Shoemaker, and Dianne Smith. God Children; Dana Connell, Theresa Majors-Burns (Curtis), Vera Berger (Jeff), Rhonda Boling (Daniel), Kim Foster, Dr. Brian Coleman (Gloria), Attorney Greg Coleman (Paula), Geneece Pritchard (James), Eric and Shondra Ford, Alton and Demetria Jackson.



Millie was preceded in death by her parents; William and Lueida O'Neal, her sister: Jane Alice Jones, and her first and oldest Granddaughter Natalie Teague.









