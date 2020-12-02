1/1
Millie Ree Abram
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie Ree Abram

Millie Ree Abram was born on February 24, 1938 in Ruleville, Mississippi, to the parents of William and Lueida O'Neal. Millie was a kind, loving, and a sweet-hearted person. She never met a stranger. People gravitated to her magnetic personality, which was only fitting and evident in her works because she gave her life to Christ at an early age. Millie was very active in elementary and high school with memberships to many clubs. She was a dedicated Cheer Block member and was selected as the Queen of the Esquire Club that provided scholarships to high school seniors. Millie was also one of the Founders of the LaBeta Club, a club based on community service. The LaBeta Club has and continues to provide community services support to the community Muncie for over the past sixty-three years. Millie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956. She attended Ball State University with a concentration on Elementary Education. Prior to graduating from high school, Millie met Sam Abram in 1955. Their first date was on a hayride, sponsored by the church. From that moment on, they dated, married, and remained married until her passing for sixty-three years. Out of this beautiful union there were three amazing children: Sherri Abram, Judith Abram-Odigboh, and Michael Abram.

Throughout life, Millie was a devoted church member of Shaffer Chapel A.M.E., Newman A.M.E., and Union Missionary Baptist Churches, where she sang in the choirs, was a member of the usher boards, Mother's Board, Helping Hands, and served in several other capacities. Millie was an accomplished cosmetologist for more than 40 years at Herman's House of Beauty Salon, a supportive advocate of Dr. Sam Abram's Educational Career in the Muncie Community School for over 34 years and additional 10 years in the Pontiac, Michigan school district. Millie never slacked or faltered on her second most important role in life; a supportive mother to all. She actively attended and participated in all school activities that her children were involved in throughout their academic years.

On Thanksgiving, the day to be thankful for all the blessings the Lord has bestowed upon one's life, the Lord chose to bring Millie home while surrounded by her loving husband, children, family, and friends.

Millie leaves behind to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy of heartfelt giving and stewardship to the beloved people and her community; her husband: Dr. Sam F. Abram; daughters: Sherri Abram, and Judith Abram-Odigboh (husband Chike); son; Michael Abram; grandsons: Sam Odigboh and Michael Odigboh; granddaughters; Kaylee Baker and Jacquelyn Beasy. Sister; Gracie Foster, brothers; Dr. William O'Neal (wife Carolyn), Calvin O'Neal (wife Ann), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Special Friends were members of the LaBeta Club, Yvonne McCallum, Ora Foley, Elaine Shoemaker, and Dianne Smith. God Children; Dana Connell, Theresa Majors-Burns (Curtis), Vera Berger (Jeff), Rhonda Boling (Daniel), Kim Foster, Dr. Brian Coleman (Gloria), Attorney Greg Coleman (Paula), Geneece Pritchard (James), Eric and Shondra Ford, Alton and Demetria Jackson.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; William and Lueida O'Neal, her sister: Jane Alice Jones, and her first and oldest Granddaughter Natalie Teague.

Services are at Union Missionary Baptist Church 1100 N. Macedonia Ave, Muncie, IN., Saturday, December 5, 2020. Viewing from 10:00am to 12:00pm Service at 12:00pm. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
December 3, 2020
Millie will truly be missed and always and forever loved. I'm praying for you Sam, Sherri, Judy and Mike and the rest of my Abram family. I love you all so much.
Anita Thompson
Family
December 3, 2020
She was a wonderful neighbor when I was growing up next door all those many years ago.
Jonathan Ludwig
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Our prayers and blessings to the Abram family during this difficult time. Many thanks for her decades of family support and her impact on our community.
Doug Bakken
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Sam, Sherri, Judy, and Mike:

Dear cousins please know how sorry we are to hear of Aunt Millie’s passing. She was one of the sweetest ladies known and her big smile and distinctly infectious laugh will be greatly missed but certainly not forgotten. May it bring you peace and comfort to know she is with our Father in heaven.
Love to you all❤
Your Lima, OH family
Paula(O&#8217;Neal) Gwinn
Family
December 3, 2020
It Came As A Shock To Me When I Heard About The Sudden Demise Of Our Beautiful Cousin Millie. She Was An Amazing Person And She Will Always Be Missed. Cousins Are The Ones With Whom We Share The Most Beautiful Memories Of Our Lives And That Is What Our Cousin Millie Has Left For Us To Bear With Her Absence. I Pray That Each Time We All Think Of My Cousin, We Feel Better Because She Always Brought So Much Happiness Along. She Will Always Stay Alive In Our Memories And Your Smiles. Keep Smiling For She Is Watching Over Us And With The Lord From Our Dwelling Place In The High Heavens.

Lerroy Pryor

Family
LEEROY PRYOR
Family
December 2, 2020
We know words can’t take away the hurt you’re feeling, but We want you to know how much We care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Harold and Janet Mason
Friend
December 2, 2020
One of my most memorable moments was when Aunt Millie used to do my hair. We would go to her shop and she would make us look good! I feel so blessed to have had such a fun and loving Aunt. We had a good time playing cards and we always had good food. She loved hearing us sing. She loved my girls. Aunt Millie will forever be in our hearts.
Jennifer Love
Family
December 2, 2020
A wonderful wife and mother. Praying for the family.
Stephen Yancey
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jennifer Love
Family
December 2, 2020
With loving thoughts and deep sympathy from Talford and Carmelita campbell and family.
Talford campbell
Family
December 2, 2020
She was a very good person and sister in law at one time beautiful smile and personality my prayers are with Sam and the family
Carolyn F Hyatt
Friend
December 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian ONeal
December 2, 2020
I love and miss Aunt Millie! She was one of a kind! I can hear her unique voice and laugh to this day. She will be greatly missed. She is loved and adored! Forever!!
Brian ONeal
Family
December 2, 2020
To the family, May God keep you in his care. Sis. Toni Wills, GSM, Indianapolis, IN
MARK WILLS
December 2, 2020
I will miss you dearly. You were such a beautiful person, my second mom. I pray for dad, as he will not know what to do without you. As for my brother and sisters, you are in my heart. Much love being sent your way, I love you guys. God bless.
Bruce McKinley
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
To The Abram Family
This magnificent lady will be missed dearly. She was the best beautician in Muncie. She was a great bowler and her smile embrace joy, peace and love toward anyone. A lady with integrity and class. I love this family and may the Grace of God be in your hearts and spirit forever. Love to all!
The Garrett-Baker Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved