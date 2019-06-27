|
|
Miriam Jeannette Wise
Hartford City - Miriam Jeannette Wise, 91, passed away at 6:15 a.m. June 25, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital.
She was born in Upland on October 15, 1927 to Paul L. Amos and Wilma G. (Marshall) Amos. Both of her parents precede her in death.
Miriam graduated from Hartford City High School in 1945. She graduated from Marion County General Hospital in 1948 with her RN Degree.
She married Byron Linden Wise on November 11, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hartford City. He precedes her in death on August 16, 2002.
Miriam was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She retired from Marion V.A. Medical Center in 1986.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Barry L. Wise of Hartford City and Bruce L. (wife, Claudia Combs-Wise) Wise of East Lansing, MI; grandchildren, Tamara (husband, James) Wise-Sutton and Chadwick Combs-Wise; siblings, Carl "Bud" Amos of Wyoming, Jacqueline "Jackie" Sum of New Jersey and Shirley Lennon of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, John Amos and Margaret Snow.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the church.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press on June 27, 2019