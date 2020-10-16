1/1
Mitzi Bell Payne
Mitzi Bell Payne

Kennard - Mitzi B. Payne, 84, of Kennard, passed away on October 13, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1936 in Anderson to the late Charles and Thelma (Soales) Ross.

Mitzi had worked for Goods Candy in Kennard. She was a member of Kennard Christian Church, Kennard Friends Church and the Red Hat Society. She loved to shop, especially for shoes and purses.

Mitzi is survived by her children, Charles (Shelley) Sechrest of Kennard, Cindy (Russ) Rhodes of Kokomo; grandchildren, Robert Sechrest, Joseph Kyle Rhodes; great grandchildren, Layla, Aleah, Jayden, Rylan, Joseph, Braylon; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Payne; grandson, George Robert Justin Rhodes; sisters, Jacqueline Ross, Charlotte Toombs and Betty Watkins.

Services will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Condo & St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 130 S. Main St., Wilkinson, IN 46186. Burial will be at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown.

Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kennard Friends Church.

You may post online condolences at www.condoandstpierre.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
