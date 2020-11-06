Mohinder Singh Jarial



Mohinder Singh Jarial: March 15, 1935-November 4, 2020.



He was born in the Village Dhanwan in the State of Himachal Pradesh in India, Son to the late Mr. Nanak Chand Jarial and late Mrs. Karodhu Devi Jarial. He immigrated to Canada where he received his PhD from the University of British Columbia before eventually settling to raise a family in Muncie, Indiana.



Dr. Jarial taught gross anatomy to first year Indiana University medical students for 33 years at the Indiana University Center for Medical Education on Ball State University campus where he often spoke very fondly of his students & received several commendations.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mridula Jarial of Muncie; three sons Ravinder Jarial (Sangita) of Wellington FL, Inder Jarial (Nancy) of Carmel, IN, and Devinder Jarial of Fishers, IN; five grandchildren, with extended family in the United States and India.



Mohinder was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.



Memorial services will be held on Monday November 9th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home, Speedway located at 2950 N. High School Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46224. Family and friends may call from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a small private Hindu ceremony shortly after.









