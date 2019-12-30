|
Molly Jayne Day
Yorktown - Molly Jayne Day, 43, resident of Yorktown passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Lafayette, Indiana, September 6, 1976, the daughter of Gary Swank and Karen Swank.
Molly was a 1994 graduate of Monroe Central High School where she had been a cheerleader and a trumpet player in the three time state fair band day champion marching band. She was a recipient of the prestigious Emens Scholarship. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity while earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education at Ball State University in 1998 where she was also a Drum Major for the Ball State University Pride of Mid-America Marching Band. She was actively completing her MS in Marriage & Family Counseling/Therapy with a perfect 4.0.
She was a member of the High Street United Methodist Church and was very active with the Yorktown Swim Club. She enjoyed her work as the Director of Volunteers for the Ironman 70.3 Muncie Race over much of the last decade and was a 2016 recipient of the 20 under 40 in Delaware County.
Molly was a founding member of the Yorktown YMCA where #cardioboxingwithMolly was created and loved by many. She was a dedicated volunteer for countless Yorktown community and school events, including revitalizing the July Fourth celebration activities in Yorktown. She loved the arts including music and theater and found joy in crafting and baking for others. She lived life to the fullest and created remarkable memories traveling the world with her husband and children. Her kindness, selflessness and quick wit were the magnets to all who loved her. She was passionate about being a mother and loving animals, especially her dogs. Her drive and forward passion in life was to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Mary Hazel Morgan and John Morgan; and her paternal grandparents, Darrell and Monica Swank.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher Day of Yorktown; mother and father, Karen Swank of Yorktown and Gary Swank of Farmland; children, Morgan Elisabeth, Emma Grace, and Carter Matthew Day, all of Yorktown; mother and father in-law, Karen and Timothy Day of Connersville; sister in-law, Stacy Huntington of Pensacola, FL; niece, Hannah Hadler of Connersville and nephew, Zachary Huntington of Pensacola, FL; and best friend, Tiffany Jo Butler of Yorktown.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie, with Pastors Kevin Smigielski and Laura Helm officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Family and friends may call at the church on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM or one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Trust for the benefit of Morgan, Emma and Carter Day.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard and Sons Funeral Homes.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019