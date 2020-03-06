|
|
Molly Jo May
Greentown - Molly Jo May, 90, died Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown.
She was born on April 18, 1929, in Hartford City, one of two children of Louis A. and Josephine (Burns) Wiles and was a 1946 graduate of Hartford City High School, with a year of post-graduate studies.
On June 28, 1947, she married Paul May, Jr. in Hagerstown, Indiana. They resided in Hartford City for over forty years, prior to her husband's passing on March 20, 1993. Following her husband's death, she and her daughter moved to Greentown, where they resided twenty years prior to Paula's passing on Sept. 22, 2014.
Molly Jo was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Hartford City and belonged to the Altar Rosary society of the church. She also belonged to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Kokomo.
She retired in 1985, from Licking School, in Hartford City, after 25 years of employment as a secretary there.
She is survived by a daughter, Louanna Goodrich (husband, Bob) of Hemlock, Indiana. A granddaughter, Nancy Jo Marie Goodrich-Mitts (husband, Austin); grandson, Brad Goodrich (wife, Faye) and their son, Brayden Goodrich.
In addition to her husband, daughter and parents, she also is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Wiles and his wife, Margie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City, with Father Paul Hudson as celebrant. Burial will be private.
Friends may call on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., prior to the funeral mass.
Memorials may be made to the church, in her name, in the form of masses.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020