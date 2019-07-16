Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Resources
Molly Moss Obituary
Molly Moss

Muncie - Molly K. Moss, 66, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on February 5, 1953 in Muncie the daughter of William "Bill" and Doris (Lee) Moss.

Molly graduated from Delta High School in 1971 and completed her B.A. in Nursing through Ball State University. She taught nursing as a Registered Nurse for the school of Practical Nursing. Molly's passion was being a Pediatric Nurse for the majority of her nursing career. Miss Moss enjoyed doing cross stitch, working with lead glass, ceramics and doing crafts.

Survivors include 2 sisters, Becky and Jenny Moss, both of Muncie; 1 brother, Jack E. Moss (Melanie), Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Rick Moss in 2016.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 6:30 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Damon Soper officiating. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 16, 2019
