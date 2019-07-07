|
Molly P. Tschuor
Muncie - Molly P. Tschuor, 32, passed away after a long battle with Type-1 Diabetes on Saturday, June 15th, 2019.
Molly was born on May 7th, 1987, in Muncie, to parents Gale and Deirdre Tschuor. As a child Molly enjoyed dancing in the company for Dazzle Dance Academy, and participating in children's theater at Muncie Civic Theater. She later enjoyed being a member of both the cheerleading squad and girls golf team for Yorktown High School, where she graduated in 2005.
Molly discovered a passion for cooking and baking in her childhood, and went on to attend Sullivan University in Louisville, KY where she received a Culinary Arts degree. After graduating she took those talents all over the country, working in kitchens at restaurants and resorts in Colorado, California, Kentucky, and Virgina. Although quite skilled in a fast-paced kitchen, Molly really loved making cookies and cakes for her loved ones. She prepared several wedding and birthday cakes, as well as beautifully decorated cookies for friends and family. Most recently she found a passion for using her talents in the kitchen to help others, by teaching cooking classes to teens who struggled with eating disorders. This was a project she was extremely proud of.
Molly's huge heart is what most people note when recalling memories of her. She always loved to care for babies, children, and animals, and was an avid babysitter throughout Woodland Trails in her teenage years. These skills were put to excellent use when her twin nephews were born in 2014. Molly was at her happiest when caring for the boys, and even moved in to help care for them as newborns. She established an extremely strong bond with them, and they simply adored their Aunt Molly.
Diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes at the age of 10, Molly became very passionate about a cure for this disease. She met life-long friends at diabetes camps, and even participated in Ride for a Cure with her mother in Death Valley, CA raising an impressive amount for the JDRF with her fundraising efforts.
She is survived by her parents, Gale and Deirdre Tschuor of Tampa, FL; sister, Peyton Sursa (Nick) and nephews, Graham and Henry, all of Cary, NC; grandparents, Beverly Tschuor (Sarasota, FL), Robert and Merry Schwindt (Yorktown, IN), Howard and Diane Briggs (Kalamazoo, MI); aunts and uncles, Brigette Tschuor (Sarasota, FL), Kurt Tschuor (Muncie), Neil and Kelly Schwindt (Muncie); cousins, Adam (Sarah) Tschuor, Aaron Tschuor, Brianna Tschuor, Kyle Tschuor, Ali Tschuor, Anneka Tschuor, Anthony Tschuor, Mallory (Caleb) Austin, and Derek Schwindt.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gale C. Tschuor, and uncle Dale C. Tschuor, both of Muncie.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie.
Family and friends may call at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13th, 2019. Molly loved bright colors and would want this to be a celebration of her life. The family asks that you please wear colorful and more casual clothing to honor her memory; no need for a black suit.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (iffgd.org).
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019