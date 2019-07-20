|
|
Mona Joslin-Davis
Anderson - Mona Joslin-Davis, 53, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019.
Mona was born Monday, May 16, 1966, in Muncie, Indiana. She attended New Castle High School. She later attended nursing school at Northwest Mississippi Community College where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Mona had also lived in Mississippi and Nevada as an adult.
Mona was employed by the Indiana Department of Transportation where she had served as the BIAS administrator since 2017. Mona was an avid amateur genealogist who spent a great deal of time tracing the family history, compiling stories, pictures, and other mementos to preserve for future generations. She also enjoyed spending time with her church family at Madison Park Church of God in Anderson, Indiana and working with computers. Mona's family has fond memories of summers spent camping and boating on the lake.
Mona is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Davis; sons, Matthew Davis, Justin Davis, and Joseph Davis; five grandchildren, Cameron, Tristan, Hayden, Elliana, and Zoie; her siblings, Mike Joslin, Michelle Myers, Beulah Fields, Merrill Joslin, Harry Joslin, and Angelica Joslin; her fur babies, Tiggy, Sunny, and Snickers; her close friend, Nicole Mitchell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Mona's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Her arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 20, 2019