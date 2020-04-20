|
Monroe E. Kemp, 95, passed away April 15, 2020, in West Union, Ohio.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa on August 2, 1924, the son of Erlis A. and Mattie D. (Glick) Kemp and moved to Muncie in 1983.
Mr. Kemp was employed in many various jobs and was an avid Nascar fan.
Surviving are seven sons, Roman K., Andrew M, Simon M., Richard Lee, Larry Allen, and Kenneth Eugene Kemp, (preceded in death by their mother, Katie), and Paul Kemp (his mother, Judy); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; and two sons, Monroe Jr., and Ronald Kemp.
Private family services were held.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020