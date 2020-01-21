Services
Monte Gene Shaffer

Monte Gene Shaffer Obituary
Monte Gene Shaffer

Greentown - Monte Gene Shaffer, loving husband, father and grandfather, of Greentown, Indiana, went to be with the Lord early Sunday, January 19, 2020.

He was born to Joyce D. (Clark) Shaffer Foster and Charles Shaffer on December 9, 1935 at home in Eaton, Indiana. Monte was raised by his grandparents Harley O. and Arlis Clark. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1954 and entered the US Army that same year. Monte served in Germany before his release from duty in 1956.

Monte was a member of UAW Local 685 working at Chrysler Corp for 45 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of New Salem Friends Meeting in Greentown and volunteered with the D.A.V. after retirement. Monte drove over 10,000 miles driving veterans. Monte loved to travel and spend time with his grandbabies.

Monte is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty (Taylor) Shaffer; children: Kurt W. Shaffer Sr., of Greentown, David Lee (Raquel) Shaffer of Greentown, Karen D. (Brian) Haulter of Russiaville and Sharon K. (David) Fleener of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren: Kurt W. (Brittney) Shaffer Jr. , Jeremy A. (Michelle) Haulter, Anthony Haulter, Aaron M. (Emily) Harrison, Alicia M. (Zach) Crutcher, Kristie (Telly Sr.) Mayberry, Parker Lee Shaffer, Raeann Faith Shaffer, Carson Bugher, Nathan Bugher, Breanna Bugher; great-grandchildren: Iris Lyn Shaffer, Clark Wayne Shaffer, Jillian Harris, Russell Harrison, Thad Harrison, Makaila Kremple, Telleigha Mayberry, Telly Jr. Mayberry; siblings: Clyde (Ginger) Shaffer, Janet Little and Jim Shaffer; sister-in-laws: Jackie Jones, Kathy Abston, LaVinia Slavens, and Leah Taylor; brother-in-laws: Noel (Vicki) Taylor, Douglass (Diane) Taylor, John (Joyce) Taylor, and Chris Taylor; cousins: Tommy (Pat) Clark, Joe (Barbara) Clark, Jon (Roxanna) Clark and Adam Clark, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be in Greentown from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at New Salem Friends Meeting, corner of 800 East and 180 South, Greentown. Visitation Friday, will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to services at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held in Eaton at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Wayne Bogue officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
