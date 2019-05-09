|
|
Monte Lee Sewell
Fort Wayne - Monte Lee Sewell, 71, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of New Castle and Hartford City, passed away on May 8, 2019 with family by his side. Monte was born in New Castle, the son of Charles and Hazel (Pierce) Sewell. He attended New Castle High School. After graduation, he entered into the U.S. Air Force, serving 4 years.
Monte worked for the Social Security Administration in Indianapolis for many years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, he and his wife Joan moved to Hartford City. Monte then sought work at Marsh Supermarkets working as their Back End Receiving Clerk. He also retired from Marsh after many years of service. In Monte's spare time, he enjoyed vacationing and shopping. After his second retirement, he and Joan moved to the Fort Wayne area. Monte joined Fort Wayne's American Legion.
Monte will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 22 years, Joan (Ray) Sewell; children: Laura Sewell and Troy Sewell; step-sons: Todd Love and Tony Love; brother, Duane Sewell; aunt, Della Mae Pierce; many grandchildren; and several cousins.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military rites afforded. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019