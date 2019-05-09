Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 N. State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 N. State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monte Sewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monte Lee Sewell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monte Lee Sewell Obituary
Monte Lee Sewell

Fort Wayne - Monte Lee Sewell, 71, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of New Castle and Hartford City, passed away on May 8, 2019 with family by his side. Monte was born in New Castle, the son of Charles and Hazel (Pierce) Sewell. He attended New Castle High School. After graduation, he entered into the U.S. Air Force, serving 4 years.

Monte worked for the Social Security Administration in Indianapolis for many years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, he and his wife Joan moved to Hartford City. Monte then sought work at Marsh Supermarkets working as their Back End Receiving Clerk. He also retired from Marsh after many years of service. In Monte's spare time, he enjoyed vacationing and shopping. After his second retirement, he and Joan moved to the Fort Wayne area. Monte joined Fort Wayne's American Legion.

Monte will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 22 years, Joan (Ray) Sewell; children: Laura Sewell and Troy Sewell; step-sons: Todd Love and Tony Love; brother, Duane Sewell; aunt, Della Mae Pierce; many grandchildren; and several cousins.

Monte was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military rites afforded. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now