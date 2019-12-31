|
Monte R. McKibben
Muncie - Monte R. McKibben, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Monte was born on July 13, 1942 in Muncie, Indiana. He was a 1960 graduate of Yorktown High School and served in the Indiana National Guard. Monte worked as a foreman at General Motors for 30 years before his retirement in 1994. After retirement he drove a handicap bus for Ball State University. Monte attended Christian Chapel Church in Cowan and Yorktown Church of the Nazarene. He was also a 42 year member of the Elks Lodge. Monte enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Monte is survived by three children, Mark McKibben (wife Sarah), Anita Fichthorn (husband William) and Monte McKibben II (wife Emily); three step-daughters, Amy Fairchild, Lisa Kirtley, and Stacy Woodson; ten grandchildren, Cameron Brasseaux, Alexandra Van Zuyt, Eamon Melaugh, Halle McKibben, Jorden McKibben, Connor McKibben, Blake McKibben, Rylee McKibben, Cameron Shackelford, and Donovan Shackelford; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Eryn, Erik, Logan, and Eamon Jr.; three siblings, Ed McKibben (wife Norma), JoEllen Merriweather, and Scott McKibben; and several nieces and nephews.
Monte was preceded in death by his father, Gene McKibben; mother, Erma McKibben - Niccum; and his step-father, Gerald Niccum.
A memorial service to celebrate Monte's life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, January, 4 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Chris and Sandra Neel will officiate.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020