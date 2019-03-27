|
Monty Phillips
Muncie - Monty Ray "Big Moe" Phillips, 52, gained his wings to Heaven on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Monty blessed this world with his presence on May 29, 1966 to Phyllis (Monroe) and S.Q. Phillips in Muncie, Indiana.
Monty went to Muncie Central High School, proudly wearing his Varsity letterman's jacket for football #5. He went on to graduate carpenters school in Bedford, Indiana and worked for McGuff's Roofing going all over the United States for over 27 years. He mastered almost everything he did at life, a perfectionist from birth. He put his all into what he did, what he built and how he lived. Monty met the love of his life, his entire world, his soulmate Judy at the tender age of 8 years old. Together they had two daughters , Destiny and Desiree.
He loved working on and restoring old cars, fishing with his brothers, cooking out and spraying the water hose through the kitchen window at his unexpecting family and laughing hysterically. Camping and drinking enough that his guests ended up stuck in the bathtub. He loved cooking and was one of the best at it. He was a jack of all trades and was always there to give guidance to those that would listen. He taught so many people how to construct, build and do carpentry. He loved what he did and he did what he loved. Music was his solace, his peace when the world was so busy.
The apple of Monty's eyes were his 6 grandkids. Aiden, Deuce, Samara, Kash, Londyn and Zayne had him wrapped around all of their fingers and there wasn't anything in this world he wouldn't do for them. From playing X-Box with Aiden, to drawing with Samara, wrestling with Deuce, listening to music and singing with Kash, sharing his peanut butter and ham salad sandwiches with Londyn or loving on Zayne Monty did it all without any hesitation.
He succeeded at raising two independent, strong, loving girls. Monty spent his life teaching his girls how to get through life and survive from changing a tire, cooking a five course meal, raising children all while being a lady and hanging like one of the guys. He took pride in those two girls far more then anyone would ever know.
Monty is survived by his wife, his one and only soulmate, of 40 years, Judy L. Phillips. His daughters, Destiny Phillips-Johnson and Desiree Phillips. Three brothers, James (William) Phillips, Larry (Melvin) Phillips and Delmar (Beak) Phillips. Two sisters Cathy (You can't have my sister) Burnum and Patricia (Shawn) Phillips. A very special cousin whom was like his own brother Tony (Beth) Monroe and a ton of people he was blessed to be able to call his brothers, sisters and family.
He was preceeded in death by his parents. Three brothers Albert Phillips, Louie Phillips and Tony Monroe. His grandparents on both sides and two special aunts Punkie Wilbur and Aunt Irene. Many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Monty's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Full Gospel Temple with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Online condolences may be made to his family atwww.parsonmortuary.com
Monty's life was short but in his 52 years on this earth he was able to make a positive impact on so many lives for the better. He was a legend, a hero and small town famous. He was whatever you needed him to be and he was good at it. His greatest advice in life was to know that it's a cold world with people who don't care about you, but so long as you stand for yourself and you do not allow this world to make you heartless and bitter, so long as you change at least one persons life, your years on this earth were entirely worth it. He was loved by everyone and he gave that love back time and time again.
Fly high Daddy and light the sky up one last time for us...the rain is God crying, the thunder is God bowling and the lightning..that's our daddy,our mommas world, your legend. Remember that and keep his memory alive.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 27, 2019