Morgan E. Nickols



Morgan E Nickols died on September 15, 2020, at 12:30pm, at his home. Morgan was born in Muncie, IN on November 18th 1951 to Eugene F. and Margaret L. (Morgan) Nickols. He was involved to various degrees in the family nursing home business throughout his early years. He graduated from Muncie Burris High School in 1969 and then attended Ball State for a short time. He worked in food service at Sir Frances Drake Hotel in San Francisco, CA before he began his 30 year career with Laughner Brothers Cafeterias in 1971. He managed their Kokomo Cafeteria for 19 years before beginning 11 years of multi-unit management supervision. Morgan was Executive V.P. when the company ceased operations in 2001. He then worked as Operations Manager for JD Restaurants of Tipton for a short time before a severe heart attack forced his retirement. Morgan battled heart problems for many years before he was taken by cancer.



Morgan loved his dogs, pet parrots, old cars, and his Den full of collections of memorabilia from his whole life. He also enjoyed listening to most all kinds of music and just being at home.



In addition to Patty, his loving soul-mate and wife of 43 years, Morgan is survived by his children, Clinton A Paul Jr (Angela), and their children, "Morgan's beloved grandchildren", Eli, Jonas, and Madeline Paul, all of Kokomo; three loving and devoted sisters, Barbara Hewitt, Peggy Polk, and Connie Pendleton, all of Muncie. Morgan is also survived by his son, Morgan Nickols II and nephews Bill Polk Jr, Greg Polk, and Brad Polk (Ann), all of Muncie; a niece, Katrina Long, Las Vegas; nephews Jason Hewitt of New York and Clay Pendleton of Indianapolis; his great nieces and nephews, Josh Polk, Conner Polk, Kennedy Polk, Benjamin Polk, and Allyson Polk, all of Muncie; and Morgan's in-laws, Vicki and Ron Weirich and their family, all of Goshen.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest sister, Elizabeth Long; a stepson, Ricky J Paul; and Patty's parents, Frank and Tootie Randolph.



Services will be at Ellers Mortuary, Webster St Chapel, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2pm with Pastor Dr. Mark Renneker officiating. Friends may call from 11:30-2pm on Saturday, also at the Mortuary. Burial will follow at Sharpsville Cemetery in Sharpsville, IN.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Autism Resource Center of Kokomo.









