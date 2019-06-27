|
|
MSG Kenneth E. Benford
Fayetteville - MSG Kenneth E. Benford was born July 14, 1966 to Linda Benford Brown and Jim Bonner. He was 52 years old and a Fayetteville, NC resident. He graduated from Muncie Central High. Kenneth was retired with 30 years of Service.
Kenneth E. Benford leaves behind his daughter Kendra Benford and son Dionte Kelly. His grandson Desiah Kelly. Sister Annette Twilley (husband Frank) of Indianapolis. Brothers: Joshua Benford, Casey Durrett and Jessie Durrett all of Muncie. Lifelong friend Samuel Earl Young (wife Angel) and a host of friends and soldiers that he served with. He also had a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved very much.
He is preceded in death by his father Jim Bonner, grandmother Bessie Benford, Grandfather Ira Benford and other dear family members.
Service Saturday June 28, 2019 10am Viewing -12pm Service True Vine Holiness Tabernacle
1205 E Willard St. Muncie, IN 47302 Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services LLC.
Published in The Star Press on June 27, 2019