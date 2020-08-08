Murriel Otella
Muncie - Murriel Otella (Carter) Wessol, 98, of Muncie left this beautiful Earth on Tuesday, August 4th to join her Lord and Savior, and loved ones that have gone before her.
Murriel was born March 8, 1922 in Albany, KY to Mimi (McClure) and Claude Carter. She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1940 and met the love of her life, Harry "Red" Wessol in Fort Wayne, where they were married before Harry left to serve our great Country in WWII. While Harry was out of the country, Murriel brought into the world a precious daughter, Marilyn Jeane. Upon Harry's return from war, they had a son, Donnie, who died at 6 months from spina bifida. The loving family of three moved to Muncie where Murriel worked for 10 years at Borg Warner in the purchasing department.
Being the strong-spirited woman she was, she attended college at Ball State as a non-traditional student graduating in 1965 with a Business and English teaching degree. Mrs. Wessol touched many young lives teaching for 11 years at Daleville High School.
Aside from weekly family dinners, spending the summers playing cards & scrabble at their beloved summer cabin in North Webster, and baking delicious desserts for family reunions, she was very active in multiple organizations - Alpha Theta Sorority, YWCA choir, Home Economics Club, and Euchre Club to name only a few. She was very creative and crafty, taking painting and writing classes and enjoyed traveling with her husband and several girlfriends. Murriel loved to read and in her later years, when her vision became impaired, she listened to stories provided by the Indiana Association for the Blind. Family was always first and foremost of importance to Murriel, but she knew no stranger.
Murriel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Harry "Red"; her parents and four brothers and sister in-laws: William "Willie" (Kathlene), Walter (Clara), Roy (Betty) and Claude; her daughter, Marilyn (Gail), her son, Donnie; and grandson, Frank.
Murriel is survived by her son-in-law, Gail (Kay Conklin) Kuhns who she called her Best Friend, granddaughters Joanna (Brad) McDowell and Nancy (Dan) Kuhns, and her beloved great grandsons: Andrew (Miranda) Kuhns and Jordan (Nicole) McDowell, and many loving nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank the loving care and support provided to Murriel over the last 10 years for services provided by Westminster Village, American Heritage and Yorktown Manor. Also sending a special expression of gratitude to Aunt Ellen Graves for all of her love and support provided to our family.
Private services will be conducted by Murriel's great-nephew, Steve Graves, to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation in memory of Murriel to Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison St, Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
