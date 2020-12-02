1/1
Myrtle Huffer
1924 - 2020
Myrtle Huffer

Winchester - Myrtle I. (Hendrickson) Huffer, 96, died on November 30, 2020 at Reid Hospital. She was born on April 1, 1924, in Winchester, to Charles and Mary Frazier Hendrickson. She was married to Glen Huffer for 65 years prior to his death 10 years ago.

Myrtle was a graduate of McKinley High School. She was an active member of the Jericho Friends Church where she's attended since a young girl. Myrtle was a 50-year and founding member of the Rural Couples Club, a 50-year member of Wayne Home Ec Club, and enjoyed Y's Owls. She was co-leaders for a Girl Scout troop and for the local girl's 4-H Club. Myrtle enjoyed antiquing with friends, sewing lap robes and block quilts, crocheting, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and bird watching.

Myrtle is survived by two daughters, Joyce Phipps (Doug) and Janet Helfrich; a grandson, David Nessel; and two great grandchildren, Courtney and Matthew Nessel; brother, Stanley Hendrickson (Gretchen); and various nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; and two brothers, Chester and Leon Hendrickson.

A service to celebrate Myrtle's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Jericho Friends Church, with Pastor Martin Wells officiating. Private family burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday, at the church. Memorials should be given to the Jericho Friends Church, 4010 E. 100 S., Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
