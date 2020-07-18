N. Keith Parkison, 94, passed away on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 23, 1926 in Muncie, the son of Gerald L. and Garnett M. (Zapf) Parkison and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1944. On September 19, 1948 in Muncie, he married Betty J. Young. Keith served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps during WWII.
He worked for Ross Corner Supermarket for 59 years. Keith enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and gardening, especially irises and peony's.
Surviving are one daughter, Jane Griffis (husband, Jerry) of Muncie; two sons, Barry Parkison (wife, Patricia) and Scott Parkison (wife, Melanie), both of Muncie; seven grandchildren, Nancy Muncey (husband, Jason), Kurt Griffis (wife, Lauren), Benjamin Parkison (wife, Marjorie), Jennifer Antin (husband, Jason), Brian Parkison, Adam Parkison (wife, Laura) and Alex Parkison (wife, Shellby); and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 59 years, Betty J. Parkison on December 3, 2007.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. The public may view Keith's service at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary
. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 am. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, 6621 Old State Road 3, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
