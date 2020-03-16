Resources
Yorktown - Naiia Ireland, 79, of Yorktown, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Naiia was born on February 10, 1941 in Muncie to the late Donald and Lottie (Quate) Keihn. She graduated from Muncie Central High School. Naiia worked most of her life as a CNA. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Naiia is survived by two sons, Bryan Bennett and Greg Bennett; a special cousin, Norma Zearbough; ten grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Naiia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Bennett.

A funeral service to celebrate Naiia's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on hour prior to her funeral from 12 - 1PM Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.

Share a memory of Naiia and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Naiia's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
