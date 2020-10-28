1/1
Nancy A. Piercy
Nancy A. Piercy

Muncie - Nancy A. Piercy, 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 2, 1949 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the daughter of Wayne Jackson and Margaret Elizabeth (Alexander) Melton. On November 26, 1990 in Muncie, she married Clayton M. Piercy.

Nancy loved playing bingo and doing word search puzzles.

Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Clayton M. Piercy of Muncie; one daughter, Dawn M. Skinner of Muncie; one sister, Patsy J. Jones (Ira) of Muncie; half-brother, Wayne C. Melton of Muncie; step-brother, Kenneth Wilburn of Columbus, OH; half-sister, Vicki Melton of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date and cremation will take place.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
