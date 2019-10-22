|
|
Nancy Ann Taylo Hansan
Muncie - Nancy Ann Taylo Hansan, 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on March 27, 1939 in Rensselaer, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis Taylo. She married Bernie Hansan on May 7, 1966 at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Nancy graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and from Ball State University in 1972 with a Master's Degree.
She was a public school teacher for over 20 years and greatly enjoyed her special education students and the impact that she made on them.
She loved her kids, her grandkids (Wren and Syd), traveling, community volunteering, Delaware Country Club and her backyard pool! In addition, she was a 50-year member of Tri Kappa.
Surviving are one son, Paul Hansan (wife, Kelly) of Fishers; two daughters, Heidi Hansan (companion, Maura Gilday) of Kensington, MD and Aimee Parker (husband, Matt) of Pendleton; two grandchildren, Wren Hansan Parker and Sydra Catherine Parker of Pendleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 49 years, Bernie Hansan on March 9, 2015.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, with Father David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice and/or Cancer Center, 2401 W. University, Muncie, IN 47303 or to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019