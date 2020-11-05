Nancy Ann Willmann
North Manchester - Nancy Ann Willmann, 88, former Hartford City resident, passed away on Monday at 12:34 a.m. November 2, 2020 at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, IN.
She was born in Hartford City on October 24, 1942 to Marion Randolph Thomas and Edna Lucille (Kline) Thomas. Her parents preceded her in death.
Nancy graduated from Hartford City High School in 1950. She retired from 3-M Company in Hartford City and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was blessed with her children and loved every minute of being their mom and transforming the role of mom to grandma was such a blessing to her, she loved her grandchildren dearly. She had a really kind soul and never met a stranger, she made friends everywhere she went and always had a smile on her face. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She also loved to cook and her meatballs and lasagna were a great family treat. She loved to travel and her favorite adventures took her to Colorado to visit her son and family and Arizona to visit her brother.
Nancy will be sadly missed by her daughter, Karen D. Byall (companion, Tim Towne) of Warsaw; son, Kent (wife, Keely) Willmann of Longmont, CO; grandchildren, Cameron (wife, Gabriella) Byall, Gavin Byall, Keenan Willmann, Colin Willmann (companion, Tricia Jenkins) and Mahala (husband, Matthew) Chumaceiro; great-grandchildren, Grace Byall and Giulia Byall; special and favorite niece, Susy and Fred Toby; several other nieces and nephews.
Nancy is also preceded in death by her children, Michelle Willmann and Terry Willmann and siblings, Robert "Bob" M. Thomas, Martha Swoveland, Rebecca "Becky" Smith and Bill Thomas.
There will be a private family burial at Hartford City Cemetery.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Nancy at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348 or Blackford County Community Foundation-Women of Worth, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348