1930 - 2020
Lynn - On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Nancy R. Baker, a fun and loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at her home in Lynn, Indiana, surrounded by family. She was born on August 29, 1930, to Herbert and Martha (Middleton) Bowser, in Toledo, Ohio, then settling in Winchester, Indiana, where she met and married Mousie (Ralph E.) Baker on July 2, 1948.

Nancy was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother of 3. She was a graduate of the Winchester High School. She was co-owner of Baker's Package (Mousie's) Drug Store in Lynn. She loved watching movies and traveling.

Nancy leaves behind three children, a daughter, Maria Kim (Baker) Koons, husband Steve, a son, Larry Scott Baker, and daughter, Amy Lyn (Baker) Hedden, husband Wayne; three grandchildren, Russell Shaw Symmes, wife MacKenzie, Caleb Hedden, wife Melissa, and Haley Davis, husband Derek; four great grandchildren, Harper and Amelia Hedden and Declan and Brylin Davis; and a nephew, Ed Schafer, wife Cathy.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Mousie (R.E.) Baker; her mother, Martha Gordon; and two sisters, Betsy Bowser and Lois Irene Schafer.

A private burial service for the family is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please offer a financial gift to help support First Church of Christ, 206 W. Church Street, Lynn, IN 47355 in Nancy's Memory.

The family would like to thank the Hospice Group, especially Kathy and Tammy for their love, support and help, not only for the dying but for the living also. We love you.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
