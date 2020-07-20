Nancy Charlene Stanley, 75, of Farmland, IN, passed away Thursday, July 16th, 2020 peacefully in the arms of the Lord, at her home. Nancy was born in Muncie, IN, on June 6, 1945, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Bates) and Homer F. Phipps. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School, and was formerly employed by Ball Memorial Hospital Family Practice, Indiana Glass Factory, and sold Home Interior. Nancy was the wife of Larry Dean Stanley, who she happily married on December 17, 1965 and sadly lost on May 27, 2018. She was a devoted and hard-working wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed talking with people, home improvement and cooking shows, sewing, bowling, and listening to Big Band and 50's and 60's music. Underneath her sweet exterior, she had a fun competitive spirit when it came to a game of cards. She loved to shop, but nothing surpassed her love of the Lord or her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those are the things that truly brought light to her day. Dorothy is survived by 2 sons; Ryan D. Stanley (wife Stacey) of Muncie, IN, Chad A. Stanley of Farmland, IN, 1 sister; Joyce Hansard, 1 brother-in-law; Dave Markley, 8 grandchildren; Dustin A., Noelle, Hannah, Zach, Larry Jo, Dustin E., Bethany, Colton, 3 great grandchildren; Ashlynn, Brady, Kamdin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, brother Lyle Phipps, and 2 sisters; Peggy Markley and Aleta Anne Phipps. Friends are invited to call Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 12-2 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Ron Elam officiating. Burial will be held in Hopewell Cemetery in Farmland, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in Muncie, IN. Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are strongly recommended while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.









