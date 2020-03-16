|
|
Nancy Delgado
Muncie - Nancy Delgado, 69, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, October 15, 1950 to the late Junior and Pauline Miller. She attended Muncie Central High School before going on to graduate from Ball State with a Bachelor's Degree in the arts. Nancy was fond of traveling, but had an even more immense love for her grandchildren, doting on them at every chance.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Mark (Maureen) Delgado and Kris (Natalie) Delgado; Step-son, Normando (Vanessa) Delgado; Step-Daughters, Cynthia (Angel) Delgado-Garza and Dinorah Delgado-Garza; Brother, Jerry (Barbara) Miller; Sister, Karen Miller; Grandchildren, Alicia, Marshall and Maxson Delgado; Step-Grandchildren, Cynthia, Mayra, Estefania, Brian and Kevin Delgado-Garza; Matias and Luca Delgado; and close friend, Joan Durbin.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Samuel Miller.
Nancy will be cremated. There will be a memorial service at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Main St., Muncie, IN 47305, April 11th at 1 p.m. Visitors may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor John Young will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Nancy's memory by donating to the , 5635 W 96th St Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Apr. 10, 2020