Nancy Elizabeth (Kinsman) Curtis
Yorktown - Nancy Elizabeth (Kinsman) Curtis, 80, was released from this earth on Sunday, April 19, 2020 to join her heavenly Father, her beloved husband Larry, her legendary parents, Richard and Elizabeth Kinsman and countless others with whom she had cultivated deep and lasting relationships.
Nancy and Larry, a United Methodist pastor, spent most of their married life in central and southern Indiana moving frequently, as Methodist pastors do, from congregation to congregation. Embracing the many challenges of pastor's wife, Nancy played a significant role at each church they served, offering her gifts of song (backup and lead vocals, choir, and piano), leadership and encouragement to the small groups that she led, the many friends she counseled and the pastor who adored her and cherished her diplomacy.
Born March 21, 1940, in Middleboro, MA, Nancy was a true New Englander who felt a deep connection to the ocean. During their retirement, Nancy and Larry divided time between Muncie, IN, Florida and the wide-open range via their (often unpredictable) RVs. Nancy kept an honest, tell-all journal assessment of RV life that clearly supports the trade of RV life for a home that did not require an unflattering stop at a "dump station". Nancy loved the sunshine and rarely passed on the opportunity to thank the Lord for the great gift of a beautiful sunset. She cherished morning walks, often to the waterfront, with frequent stops to celebrate the fragrant flowers and glorious bird songs along the way. She was a radiant and wonder-filled inspiration in her roles as daughter, sibling, wife, mother, employee, small group leader, friend, and heroic figure to her children and grandchildren. Her faith was ongoing and ever present and she began each day with thanksgiving, prayer, and a cup of coffee (often reheated from the previous day).
Nancy has left us with treasured piano and song recordings, paintings, testimonials, and encouraging letters, but the greatest treasure of all is her legacy of love. Nancy will be on hold, should you need to contact her, in the deepest parts of our hearts and minds, those spots we reserve for the most magnificent things that life has to offer.
Blessed family members left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Marjorie Williams (Jon), Richard Kinsman (Lauren) and Marilyn Rodericks (Ken); daughter, Linda Smith (Roger); son, Wes (Ann); seven grateful grandchildren, Ben, Daniel (Emily) and Ellie Smith; Taylor Nord (Zach), Jordan Service (Jesse), William Ringenberg, Francis Curtis and great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Parker Service complete the "long line of love."
A private family celebration of life will be held at a time and place yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the at .
