Nancy Finan
Muncie - : Nancy Finan, 56, passed Away on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital with #Team Nancy by her side. Nancy was born January 31, 1963 to the joy of Mae and James Finan in Levittown Pennsylvania later moving to Rushville Indiana. Nancy graduated from Rushville Consolidated High School in 1981, attended class at Ball State University and later Amber's Beauty School of Cosmetology. After starting her career as a hair stylist, she created her own salon, Tangles. Passionate about her craft, she led and inspired her Tangles' girls, such that clients were always made to feel "just like family." Nancy was a lover of dogs and an advocate for those wandering furry friends detached from their loved ones, always seeking a means to return the "missing children" to their parents.
Words that describe Nancy… Bestie, Generous Soul, Adored, Confidante', Heaven's gain. She will forever be the…"Hair Goddess', and will be deeply, deeply missed.
Surviving Nancy are her Long term Boy-Friend Terry Huber, her "Bestie" Gay Mullins, shop mom Mary Cox, and all her Tangles Girls, siblings: Mary Ann Beard (Mike), Patricia Guize (Donald), and James Finan (Ellen). Aunt Nancy will be missed by her two nieces; Jamie Adkins (Brad), Eileen Bangert (Michael), and her four nephews; Michael Beard (Beth), Donald M. Guize (Stephanie), James Finan (Arianne), and Brian Finan (Laura) and four Great Nephews and five great-nieces. Nancy's three furry companions who were so much a part of her life, Maezzie Petunia, Iris Ann, and Shorty will miss mama. The family requests that memorials be sent to ARF, Animal Rescue Fund at 1209 West Riggin Road Muncie, IN. 47303.
Her parents and beloved Flynn preceded Nancy in death.
There will be a celebration of Nancy's life on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 1:00p.m.-4:00p.m. at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street Muncie IN. 47305
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 7, 2019